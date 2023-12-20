One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Sells 44 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $315.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $320.49 and its 200-day moving average is $322.48. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $246.04 and a 1 year high of $364.08.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

