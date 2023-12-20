One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Sells 922 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 5,690.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RZV opened at $106.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.04 and its 200 day moving average is $93.09. The company has a market capitalization of $276.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.15 and a fifty-two week high of $108.19.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

