ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Trimmed by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises 2.0% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

OKE opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

