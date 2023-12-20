Oppenheimer Boosts EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Price Target to $116.00

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENS. William Blair downgraded shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

EnerSys Trading Up 0.7 %

ENS opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.10. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $71.15 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that EnerSys will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in EnerSys by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 35.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in EnerSys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in EnerSys by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

