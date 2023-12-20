Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,514 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $292.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.43 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

