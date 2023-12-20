Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Trimmed by Caledonia Investments PLC

Caledonia Investments PLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 12.5% of Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $85,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.54. The firm has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

