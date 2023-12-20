O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Raised by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 860,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total value of $959,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $964.26 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $767.27 and a 1-year high of $1,005.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $955.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $941.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.13.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

