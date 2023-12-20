Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.98. 97,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 364,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Orla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORLA

Orla Mining Trading Up 7.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $60.29 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.