Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (OXLCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance
Shares of OXLCZ stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $23.38.
About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027
