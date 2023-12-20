Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Holdings Raised by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,108 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 3.5% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $29,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,984,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,679,000 after acquiring an additional 308,475 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,170,000 after acquiring an additional 916,282 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,695,000 after acquiring an additional 102,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,703,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,428,000 after acquiring an additional 182,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.37.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.