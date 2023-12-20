Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Bought by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 1.5% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

BATS CALF opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

