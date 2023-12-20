Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Gap Up to $31.47

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.47, but opened at $32.16. Pacira BioSciences shares last traded at $32.72, with a volume of 52,474 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCRX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 349.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $163.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 17.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 122,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 27.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 101,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,160 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 11.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 70.0% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 743,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,346,000 after acquiring an additional 306,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

