Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Up 6.3%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. 1,175,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,132,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

PGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.23.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $201.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 279.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 27,393 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

