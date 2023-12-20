Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,649 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NLY stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

