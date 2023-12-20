Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,687 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 810,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,342,000 after acquiring an additional 265,113 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 630,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 528,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 131,969 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

