Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after buying an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $403.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $413.00.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,260 shares of company stock worth $15,640,524. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.27.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

