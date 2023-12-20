Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

NYSE:NOW opened at $707.71 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $720.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a PE ratio of 91.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $628.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $587.46.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

