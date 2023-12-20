Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 54.1% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $50,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 35.4% during the third quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $183.41 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $225.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.44.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,030 shares of company stock worth $9,600,705. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

