Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,628 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 24,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 60,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 42,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VZ opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $157.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.