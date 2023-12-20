Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $225,000 Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 45,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.21. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $65.23.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

