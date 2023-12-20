Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $292,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 286,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

