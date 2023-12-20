Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 78,090 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $28.37.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

