Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $304.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $53.44.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

