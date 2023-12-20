Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 33.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $123.29 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 135.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.94.

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,432 shares of company stock worth $1,437,477. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

