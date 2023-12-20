Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 5,716 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $113.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.84 and its 200 day moving average is $103.94. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

