Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 5,727 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 229.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BRSP. JMP Securities reduced their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.12 million, a P/E ratio of 254.67 and a beta of 1.81.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,666.67%.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Further Reading

