Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,135 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 99,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 22,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RF. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

