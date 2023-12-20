Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 39,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 70,001 shares.The stock last traded at $20.03 and had previously closed at $19.80.

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.95%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARAP. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $75,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $24,873,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $5,073,000.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

