Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Holdings Cut by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 4.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $22,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.93.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $460.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $281.19 and a 52-week high of $462.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $414.57 and a 200 day moving average of $401.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

