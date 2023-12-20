Patten Group Inc. Acquires 186 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.8% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 19,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $5,967,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $229.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

