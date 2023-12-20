Patten Group Inc. Buys 193 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Shares of APTV opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

