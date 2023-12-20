Patten Group Inc. Buys 335 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 37,885 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS EFG opened at $96.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

