Patten Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,993 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $162.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $164.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

