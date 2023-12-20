Patten Group Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE RF opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RF

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.