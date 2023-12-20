Patten Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,552,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $196.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.79. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $201.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

