Patten Group Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW opened at $225.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.66. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

