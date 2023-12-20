Patten Group Inc. Purchases 715 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 37,018 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

See Also

