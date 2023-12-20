Patten Group Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $104,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $102.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.78. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $89.59 and a 12 month high of $103.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.