Patten Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

NYSE MDT opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.84. The company has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

