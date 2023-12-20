Patten Group Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $133.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.72. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $133.83. The company has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.