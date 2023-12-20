Patten Group Inc. Sells 3,329 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTX by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.