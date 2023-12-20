Patten Group Inc. Sells 667 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

