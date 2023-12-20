Patten Group Inc. Sells 811 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Patten Group Inc. cut its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMC stock opened at $86.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.42. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

