Patten Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Newmont by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after buying an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Newmont by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Newmont Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE NEM opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $60.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,866 shares of company stock worth $1,457,085. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

