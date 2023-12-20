Patten Group Inc. Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,863,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

