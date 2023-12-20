Patten Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $143.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $143.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

