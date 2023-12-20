Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,636.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $483,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,194,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,807,000 after buying an additional 18,495,822 shares in the last quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $188,486,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21,195.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,655,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,311,000 after buying an additional 11,600,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 397.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,882,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,420,000 after buying an additional 4,699,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

