Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Payoneer Global worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYO. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 85,862.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,819,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,797,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,272.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,652 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

In other news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 39,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $211,326.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 729,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,253.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 39,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $211,326.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 729,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,253.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $89,279.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,770,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,264.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,388 shares of company stock valued at $833,283. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $208.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

