PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in PayPal were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $973,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 10.8% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

