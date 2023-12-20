Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PKST opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62.
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.
